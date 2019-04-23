National DC Operations and Project Manager

Large retailer seeks Nat. DC Operations & Projects Mgr. to lead, manage & coordinate company culture though implementation of company’s Standard Operating Procedures & optimize operational systems in order to standardize & provide continuous improvement across all DC facilities nationally
Duties:
- Manage production capacity of all DCs in line with business planned inflows & outflows
- Daily ops. plans & outputs to deliver against plan through dashboards, structures & reporting across all nat. DCs
- Support & provide input on operational, tactical & Strategic Production & Capacity Planning of DCs ie space, people, flow, equip. & technology
- Develop DC blueprint SOPs to align with changing business & supply chain requirements to support Goals of the Supply Chain & the Business with Process Team
- Revise SOPs through deliberate continuous improvement initiatives to drive resource effectiveness & efficiencies resulting in reduced costs
- Provide computer hardware equip. for 4 DCs
- Develop business requirement specs based on operational requirements in partnership with Systems Team
- Lead, manage, coordinate, implement integrated DC operational system solutions to increase departmental & DC overall resource efficiency & effectiveness
- Support DC Mgrs. through development, implementation & reporting of operational activities
- Align deliberate change management progress tracking for all DC operations projects & optimization initiatives
- Determine baseline performance & identify development gaps for DC departments
- Manage alignment & comms with internal & external stakeholders on end to end supply chain & DC strategic operational & project initiatives