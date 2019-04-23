National DC Operations and Project Manager

Large retailer seeks Nat. DC Operations & Projects Mgr. to lead, manage & coordinate company culture though implementation of company’s Standard Operating Procedures & optimize operational systems in order to standardize & provide continuous improvement across all DC facilities nationally

Duties:

Manage production capacity of all DCs in line with business planned inflows & outflows

Daily ops. plans & outputs to deliver against plan through dashboards, structures & reporting across all nat. DCs

Support & provide input on operational, tactical & Strategic Production & Capacity Planning of DCs ie space, people, flow, equip. & technology

Develop DC blueprint SOPs to align with changing business & supply chain requirements to support Goals of the Supply Chain & the Business with Process Team

Revise SOPs through deliberate continuous improvement initiatives to drive resource effectiveness & efficiencies resulting in reduced costs

Provide computer hardware equip. for 4 DCs

Develop business requirement specs based on operational requirements in partnership with Systems Team

Lead, manage, coordinate, implement integrated DC operational system solutions to increase departmental & DC overall resource efficiency & effectiveness

Support DC Mgrs. through development, implementation & reporting of operational activities

Align deliberate change management progress tracking for all DC operations projects & optimization initiatives

Determine baseline performance & identify development gaps for DC departments

Manage alignment & comms with internal & external stakeholders on end to end supply chain & DC strategic operational & project initiatives

