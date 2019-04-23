New MD for PaySpace

PaySpace has appointed Sandra Crous as its new MD, effective 1 April 2019.

The move follows a 32-year run at Sage in South Africa, where Crous fulfilled diverse roles including sales director, later taking up the helm as vice-president for midmarket Africa and Middle East. Over this period, she oversaw significant revenue growth in the entire mid-market segment, augmenting the company’s reputation and client base in the Middle East, and managing both direct and indirect sales teams across the region.

She has also held positions in the education sector, most recently as CEO of both Damelin Online and the London College of International Business Studies.

“Of course, I had heard of PaySpace and been in touch with them several times over the years. Digitisation of payroll and HR processes has been so much a part of my career from the very beginning, and the thought of helping to innovate on a cloud-based, tech-first product really got me excited,” says Crous.

Her chief focus at PaySpace will be increasing the business’s market share throughout Africa, where PaySpace already serves over 4 100 clients across 40 countries and more than 65 industries. With more African businesses embracing digitisation and doing more cross-border business than ever, the legislative and compliance hurdles faced can be a serious risk.

“PaySpace has proven itself as a software supplier with successful statutory legislation across Africa, meaning that legislative compliance is assured, no matter where you are situated. This product really does cater to every market, and that’s what growing African economies need.”