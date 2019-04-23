Samsung postpones Galaxy Fold launch

Samsung has postponed the commercial launch of its Galaxy Fold smartphone following severe problems with review models sent to the media last week.

The screens and hinges of many of the review units broke within just a few days, brought about by a number of factors,

The company has issued a statement about the problems, and its decision to postpone the launch of the phones.

“We recently unveiled a completely new mobile category: a smartphone using multiple new technologies and materials to create a display that is flexible enough to fold,” according to the official Samsung statement. “We are encouraged by the excitement around the Galaxy Fold.

“While many reviewers shared with us the vast potential they see, some also showed us how the device needs further improvements that could ensure the best possible user experience.

“To fully evaluate this feedback and run further internal tests, we have decided to delay the release of the Galaxy Fold. We plan to announce the release date in the coming weeks.

“Initial findings from the inspection of reported issues on the display showed that they could be associated with impact on the top and bottom exposed areas of the hinge. There was also an instance where substances found inside the device affected the display performance.

“We will take measures to strengthen the display protection. We will also enhance the guidance on care and use of the display including the protective layer so that our customers get the most out of their Galaxy Fold.”