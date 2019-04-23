Our client close to the Brits area is looking for a Senior Manager: IT. This is an EE opportunity.Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree
- PRINCE II project methodology.
- IT infrastructure and Software Development Life Cycle
- Relevant project management qualification or certification, such as PMP
- Minimum of 5 years Project Management experience
- Experience managing Software Development and IT Infrastructure related projects – essential
KPAs:
- Ensure that IT and IS projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget
- Liaising with stakeholders to draw up project plans
- Identifying and managing project teams
- Managing project issues and risks
- Delivering projects in line with the PRINCE II project methodology.
