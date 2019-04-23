Senior Manager: IT

Apr 23, 2019

Our client close to the Brits area is looking for a Senior Manager: IT. This is an EE opportunity.Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s Degree
  • PRINCE II project methodology.
  • IT infrastructure and Software Development Life Cycle
  • Relevant project management qualification or certification, such as PMP
  • Minimum of 5 years Project Management experience
  • Experience managing Software Development and IT Infrastructure related projects – essential

KPAs:

  • Ensure that IT and IS projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget
  • Liaising with stakeholders to draw up project plans
  • Identifying and managing project teams
  • Managing project issues and risks
  • Delivering projects in line with the PRINCE II project methodology.

If you have not heard from us within 7 business days, please regard your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position