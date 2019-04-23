Senior Manager: IT

Our client close to the Brits area is looking for a Senior Manager: IT. This is an EE opportunity.Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree

PRINCE II project methodology.

IT infrastructure and Software Development Life Cycle

Relevant project management qualification or certification, such as PMP

Minimum of 5 years Project Management experience

Experience managing Software Development and IT Infrastructure related projects – essential

KPAs:

Ensure that IT and IS projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget

Liaising with stakeholders to draw up project plans

Identifying and managing project teams

Managing project issues and risks

Delivering projects in line with the PRINCE II project methodology.

If you have not heard from us within 7 business days, please regard your application unsuccessful.

