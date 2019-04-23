Senior .NET Developer – Cape Town

Apr 23, 2019

Senior .NET developer – Cape Town

Cape Town

Tayla Allan

(email address)

Our client, a prestige company in the South African tech space, is in need of a Senior .NET developer. The role offers incredible career growth, and allows you to be part of a dynamic team of developers who are passionate about what they do.

Duties will include:

  • Developing cutting edge software using the latest technologies.
  • Unit-test all software artefacts.
  • develop new systems using the latest technologies.
  • Collaborate with Product Owners and Test Analysts in developing, testing and deploying systems components.
  • Research and develop new technologies.
  • Provide second/third line support to IT for software deployed into company eco system.
  • Analyse and resolve complex and high impact production issues where required.
  • Monitor systems performance and ensure all SLA’s are met.
  • Assist technical writers with technical documentation and user manuals related

Desired skills and expertise:

  • ASP.NET
  • C#
  • MVC
  • Azure
  • SQL
  • Javascript

Perks to enjoy:

  • Flexi hours
  • Free breakfast and lunch
  • Team building activities
  • Market related salary
  • Ownership of product
  • Latest tech

If you are interested, email me: (email address)

