Senior .NET developer – Cape Town
Cape Town
Tayla Allan
(email address)
Our client, a prestige company in the South African tech space, is in need of a Senior .NET developer. The role offers incredible career growth, and allows you to be part of a dynamic team of developers who are passionate about what they do.
Duties will include:
- Developing cutting edge software using the latest technologies.
- Unit-test all software artefacts.
- develop new systems using the latest technologies.
- Collaborate with Product Owners and Test Analysts in developing, testing and deploying systems components.
- Research and develop new technologies.
- Provide second/third line support to IT for software deployed into company eco system.
- Analyse and resolve complex and high impact production issues where required.
- Monitor systems performance and ensure all SLA’s are met.
- Assist technical writers with technical documentation and user manuals related
Desired skills and expertise:
- ASP.NET
- C#
- MVC
- Azure
- SQL
- Javascript
Perks to enjoy:
- Flexi hours
- Free breakfast and lunch
- Team building activities
- Market related salary
- Ownership of product
- Latest tech
If you are interested, email me: (email address)