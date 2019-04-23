Senior .NET Developer – Cape Town

Cape Town

Tayla Allan

(email address)

Our client, a prestige company in the South African tech space, is in need of a Senior .NET developer. The role offers incredible career growth, and allows you to be part of a dynamic team of developers who are passionate about what they do.

Duties will include:

Developing cutting edge software using the latest technologies.

Unit-test all software artefacts.

develop new systems using the latest technologies.

Collaborate with Product Owners and Test Analysts in developing, testing and deploying systems components.

Research and develop new technologies.

Provide second/third line support to IT for software deployed into company eco system.

Analyse and resolve complex and high impact production issues where required.

Monitor systems performance and ensure all SLA’s are met.

Assist technical writers with technical documentation and user manuals related

Desired skills and expertise:

ASP.NET

C#

MVC

Azure

SQL

Javascript

Perks to enjoy:

Flexi hours

Free breakfast and lunch

Team building activities

Market related salary

Ownership of product

Latest tech

If you are interested, email me: (email address)

