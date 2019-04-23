Support Technician

– Ability to multi-task

– Ability to work in a fast-paced environment

– Strong attention to detail

– Knowledge of the Internet service provider industry

– Knowledge of PC configuration and related applications.

– Proficient at email setup, configuration and troubleshooting

– Demonstrated problem solving abilities

– Demonstrated exceptional customer service skills.

– To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions

– High school graduate, some college or technical troubleshooting experience preferred.

– 1-2 years of Help Desk experience preferred.

– IT qualification (A+ / N+ or a combination thereof) or something similar

Duties & Responsibilities

