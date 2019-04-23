Technical Support Manager

Requirements:
- You are experienced.You have a track record of success with respect to managing a 24/5 Service Desk environment, and delivering excellent technical customer service.
- You have strong technical knowledge.You have a good understanding of Linux and IPv4 networking fundamentals, and experience troubleshooting issues in those areas.
- You’re an organized, results-driven leader.You’ve demonstrated the ability to lead and effectively communicate with staff at all levels, including a proven ability to communicate with technical and non-technical staff across multiple departments.
- Excellent leadership and interpersonal skills.You have a track record of leadership and dependability in your current organization and have demonstrated interpersonal skills with both internal as well as external stakeholders i.e. customers and partners.
- Excellent communication skills.You have excellent communication skills in English, both verbal and written.
Responsibilities:
- Management of all Technical Support Staff in Cape Town office
- Ensure high-quality, consistent technical Customer Support and ensuring that these Support Services meet or exceed their internally and externally prescribed Service Level Agreements.
- Implement and maintain best practices, technology and processes to ensure high customer satisfaction and good technical outcomes.
- Develop and continually evolve the Service Desk strategy, based on knowledge of the company objectives and other factors.
- Work with the relevant stakeholders and the team to carefully plan, design and deploy continual improvements to service quality.
- Manage critical customer incidents, drive customer communications, activities and any appropriate escalations.
- Build services relationship with customers and conduct service reviews for key customers. Review performance reports, service improvements, service quality and processes.
- Provide information about incidents analysis and KPIs to Senior Management.
- As part of this role, you will report up directly to the CTO
If you would like to apply for this role, you may email a detailed CV and salary details directly to (email address). Just replace (email address) you have not received a response within a week, please consider your application unsuccessful.