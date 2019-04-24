AI used to solve some of the world’s biggest challenges

Intel unveiled its first-generation Neural Compute Stick (NCS) in July 2017, fueling a community of tens of thousands of developers to create artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that have the capability to solve some of the world’s most challenging problems.

Some of the solutions include the following:

Analysing Deforestation and Urbanisation Using Intel Artificial Intelligence Technologies

Innovator: Rose Day

Project: According to the World Bank, between 1990 and 2016, the world lost 502,000 square miles of forest, an area larger than South Africa. To help combat this challenge for future generations, Rose Day developed a unique approach to classify images of the earth’s surface taken by satellite and labeled by location, plants grown and deforested areas. Day used Intel-optimized TensorFlow* for image classification, the Intel(r) Distribution of OpenVINO toolkit to optimize her model, and the Intel(r) MovidiusTM Neural Compute Stick to conduct real-time monitoring of the earth’s surface. Collected data shows the significant impact of human behavior on plant life over time, including changes in the types of plants that grow, deforestation effects, and how plant life is forced to adapt. In addition, Day is the winner of the Intel AI Interplanetary Challenge, which tasked students with applying AI to space-related problems.

Powered by Intel: Intel Optimization for TensorFlow, Intel(r) NUC running Ubuntu*, Intel Movidius Neural Compute Stick, Intel Distribution of OpenVINO for Computer Vision

Identification of Pathological Disease in Plants Using the Intel Distribution of the OpenVINO Toolkit for Computer Vision

Innovator: Risab Biswas

Project: At a time when over 821 million people are undernourished, the Food and Agriculture Organisation estimates that nearly 20% of fruit and vegetable supply is lost during production. To improve crop harvest rates, Risab Biswas developed a computer vision application to help farmers more easily detect pathological disease in their plants. Using Intel’s distribution of the OpenVINO toolkit and Intel(r) RealSenseTM cameras, his methodology yielded a 95% accuracy rate in identifying pathogen attacks in infected plants.

Powered by Intel: Intel Distribution of OpenVINO for Computer Vision, Intel RealSense Camera

Intel AI Detects Harmful Water Bacteria in Real Time

Innovator: Peter Ma

Project: Every minute, according to the World Health Organization, a newborn dies from an infection caused by a lack of safe water and an unclean environment. To alleviate this, developer Peter Ma built an AI application to detect harmful bacteria in water in real-time, without needing to connect to the cloud. His Clean Water AI prototype is powered by the Intel Movidius Neural Compute Stick and has a 95% accuracy rate.

Powered by Intel: Intel Movidius Neural Compute Stick