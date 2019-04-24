IIT Support Technician

Please only apply if you meet the following requirements: Experience of at least 3-4 years working within Information technology infrastructure support. Showing experience of systems, support, diagnostic and resolution

Own transport required

Minimum Qualification

Completed Grade 12

Driver’s license

Relevant Information Technology Certifications:

– A+ – Compulsory

– N+ – Compulsory

– Dell / HP Hardware certifications – preferred

– MCP / MCSE – advantageous

– Project skills – advantageous

Responsibilities:

– Support, monitor, test and troubleshoot hardware and software problems.

– Support and maintain end user requirements, including troubleshooting, account maintenance and training.

– Assist in inventory and asset management for IIT resources including software, server and workstations.

– Work with a team to automate management tasks, streamline processes and perform standard administration functions as needed.

– CCTV cameras installation, DVR configuration, access and support.

– Troubleshoot hardware and software malfunctions as well as network issues as it relates to the CCTV system.

– Test and diagnose T&A related equipment faults.

– Resolving cross-functional issues at technical level

– Carry out industry standard test to diagnose and resolve faults

– Explain technical solutions to non-technical staff

– Gain in depth knowledge of the skills required to monitor and diagnose problems relating to technical area

– Properly escalate unresolved queries to the next level of support

– Follow up with customers, provide feedback and see problems through to resolution

– Ensure proper recording, documentation and closure

– Production of technical and architectural documentation to agreed quality standards.

– Maximize system availability and performance through fault-tolerant configurations, efficient network and server architectures, and proactive monitoring.

– Stay abreast of advances in technology

– Perform additional duties as assigned by management.

– Maintain professionalism, good attitude and appropriate behavior with IIT personnel, clients and vendors.

– Assist in maintaining a clean and orderly workplace/office.

– Be presentable and clean daily.

– Lead by example, be flexible and willing to work overtime and time as requested by management.

– Be open minded in collecting info needed to complete tasks if no SOP is in place.

– Follow SOP’s accordingly.

