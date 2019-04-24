Intel debuts 9th Gen mobile processors

Intel has launched the new 9th Gen Intel Core mobile H-series processors, the most powerful generation of Intel Core mobile processors to date, designed for gamers and creators.

“Our new 9th Gen platform is designed to delight gamers, creators and performance users by giving them more of what they want. We are bringing desktop-caliber performance with up to 5 Ghz and 8 cores in a range of thinner systems and new level of connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) so users can game or create where they want,” says Fredrik Hamberger, GM of the Premium and Gaming Laptop Segments at Intel.

There are 580-million enthusiast PC gamers and 130-million PC-based content creators today, who require PCs that can handle everything from demanding AAA games to taxing creative workloads like editing, rendering and transcoding massive 4K video.

The 9th Gen Intel Core mobile processors deliver desktop-calibre performance in a mobile form factor; fast and reliable wireless with Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 (Gig+); versatile wired connectivity with Thunderbolt 3; and support for Intel Optane memory technology.

At the top of the stack is the 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9980HK processor, the first Intel Core i9 mobile processor with up to 5 GHz with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost, 8 cores and 16 threads, and supporting 16MB of Intel Smart Cache. The 9th Gen Intel Core mobile processors are designed for the most demanding workloads to deliver:

* A full range of processors including Intel Core i5, i7 and the unlocked Intel Core i9-9980HK for even more performance.

* Up to 33% overall performance leap compared with a three-year old PC.

* Up to 28% increased responsiveness.

* Continuous performance optimisation with Intel Dynamic Tuning for all types of laptops.

9th Gen Intel Core mobile processors deliver desktop-calibre AAA gaming you can take anywhere, even while recording and streaming. With optimised performance on battery and Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 (Gig+) – based on the latest Wi-Fi standard offering low latency and ultra-fast gigabit speeds – laptop gaming gets a whole lot better.

Gamers will be able to:

* Play immersive AAA gameplay with up to 56% FPS improvement on games like “Total War: Warhammer II”.

* Experience up to 38% faster turn time on games like “Civilization 6”.

* Game, record and stream without compromise and broadcast HD live streams up to 2.1 times faster, gen-over-gen.

* Break the gigabit barrier with the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard running on the Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 (Gig+) solution offering almost three times faster throughput and up to 75% latency reduction – pair it with Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) routers based on Intel technology to unleash a great gaming experience.

9th Gen Intel Core mobile processors power faster video editing to tackle heavyweight creative tasks on the go. New Intel Optane memory H10 with solid-state storage provides the responsiveness of Intel Optane memory with the capacity of a QLC NAND SSD, speeds application and content loading, and Thunderbolt 3 enhances home and office creation via fast single-wire access to multiple 4K monitors, additional external storage and system charging.

9th Gen Intel Core mobile processors will deliver:

* Up to 54% faster 4K video editing versus a three-year-old PC.

* With up to 1TB of total storage, Intel Optane memory H10 with solid-state storage will have the capacity users need for their apps and files.

* Up to 63% faster content creation versus a 3-year-old PC via Intel Optane memory H10 with solid-state storage versus a standalone TLC NAND SSD.

* Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) lets you share your 10GB multimedia files in less than one minute (almost three times faster than standard 2×2 AC Wi-Fi).14 When connected to a new Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) router powered by Intel technology it is now possible to create, edit and share faster than ever before.

New additions to the 9th Gen Intel Core desktop processor family were also introduced today. The 9th Gen Intel Core desktop processor lineup now includes more than 25 total products with options ranging from Intel Core i3 up to Intel Core i9 with amazing performance and flexibility to meet a range of consumer needs from everyday productivity to gaming to content creation. The family also brings Pentium Gold and Celeron products to market for entry-level computing, giving consumers even more options to find the right desktop to fit their specific need and budgets.