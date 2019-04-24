Premium C# Developer – Bellville

Job Type: Premier C# Developer

Location: Cape Town, Bellville

I am recruiting for an industry leading client that are looking for someone to work on their exciting new project! They are seeking a Premier C# Developer who is able to demonstrate experience in scoping and delivering technical projects.

A growing yet intermit company, the role will be ensuring quality and client satisfaction is met and engaging with ongoing projects.

Salary: Up to R65,000 P/M

As an Full Stack Developer, your role will include

Develop software and applications using C#,ASP.NET and Client side technologies.

Mentoring delivery teams

Collaborating with developers, account managers, projects manager

Performing on project schedules

Developing team members through programming and code reviews.

You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

C# and .NET framework

Multi-threaded programming experience

NET

Angular

Knowledge of SQL Server

HTML, Jquery and Java Script

Advantageous experience such as financial industry background, Azure service and mobile development would also be great.

The position offers :

Flexible working hours!

Benefits!

Incentives!

Parking!

This is an chance to develop your skills and enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:

