Premium C# Developer – Bellville

Apr 24, 2019

Job Type: Premier C# Developer

Location: Cape Town, Bellville

Contact Name: Matthew Towers



I am recruiting for an industry leading client that are looking for someone to work on their exciting new project! They are seeking a Premier C# Developer who is able to demonstrate experience in scoping and delivering technical projects.

A growing yet intermit company, the role will be ensuring quality and client satisfaction is met and engaging with ongoing projects.

Salary: Up to R65,000 P/M

As an Full Stack Developer, your role will include

  • Develop software and applications using C#,ASP.NET and Client side technologies.
  • Mentoring delivery teams
  • Collaborating with developers, account managers, projects manager
  • Performing on project schedules
  • Developing team members through programming and code reviews.

You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

  • C# and .NET framework
  • Multi-threaded programming experience
  • NET
  • Angular
  • Knowledge of SQL Server
  • HTML, Jquery and Java Script

Advantageous experience such as financial industry background, Azure service and mobile development would also be great.

The position offers :

  • Flexible working hours!
  • Benefits!
  • Incentives!
  • Parking!

This is an chance to develop your skills and enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:





