Premium C# Developer – Bellville

Job Type: Premier C# Developer
Location: Cape Town, Bellville
Contact Name: Matthew Towers
Telephone:
I am recruiting for an industry leading client that are looking for someone to work on their exciting new project! They are seeking a Premier C# Developer who is able to demonstrate experience in scoping and delivering technical projects.
A growing yet intermit company, the role will be ensuring quality and client satisfaction is met and engaging with ongoing projects.
Salary: Up to R65,000 P/M
As an Full Stack Developer, your role will include
- Develop software and applications using C#,ASP.NET and Client side technologies.
- Mentoring delivery teams
- Collaborating with developers, account managers, projects manager
- Performing on project schedules
- Developing team members through programming and code reviews.
You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:
- C# and .NET framework
- Multi-threaded programming experience
- NET
- Angular
- Knowledge of SQL Server
- HTML, Jquery and Java Script
Advantageous experience such as financial industry background, Azure service and mobile development would also be great.
The position offers :
- Flexible working hours!
- Benefits!
- Incentives!
- Parking!
This is an chance to develop your skills and enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:
email your updated CV to or call me on
I look forward to speaking!