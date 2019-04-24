SA-startup Vollar presents to Stanford forum

Vollar, a new digital currency that enables sustainable and scalable social upliftment that empowers unemployed and informal traders, has been selected to present to the 12th Annual Stanford African Business Forum in Silicon Valley.

South African startup Vollar answered the challenges and criteria set out in the Stanford’s 2019 mission: “Establishing Africa’s Place in the Future: New Approaches to Driving Growth”, to win its place as one of six African startups presenting at the event.

A massive 33% of global funding for startups stems for Silicon Valley, and connections between Africa and Silicon valley will be more valuable this century than ever before.

Kyle Ueckermann, founder and CEO of Vollar, comments: “To be selected as one of six startups from the whole of Africa is a great privilege, and Vollar is here to connect with the economic rise of the African continent, bringing a symbol of hope and economic prosperity, and flying the flag of Afrofuturism.”