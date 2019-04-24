Severe weather impacts Openserve’s infrastructure

The current inclement weather has wreaked havoc to Openserve infrastructure in KZN coastal areas resulting in a significant increase in network related faults.

According to a statement from the organisation, flooding has restricted technicians from accessing underground accesses in the fault zones and will cause delays in repair times.

The extent of the damage to infrastructure in KZN which spans buildings, indoor and outdoor core and access network infrastructure is substantial and the net impact is still being assessed.

Overhead cables have also been affected with trees becoming waterlogged resulting in branches breaking or falling onto overhead cables with resultant damage. Lightning has also caused damage to the cable network and customer premise equipment.

“We are proactively monitoring all critical sites to minimise service interruptions and are doing our utmost to restore services in affected areas as soon as possible,” says Mr Alphonzo Samuels, Openserve’s CEO.

“We understand the great inconvenience disconnection of our services brings to our clients and their customers. We will therefore be on extra high alert during this period, mobilising all available technicians to work additional hours if needs be,” he adds.

Samuels advises residents and business that run on Openserve’s network to report faults via their respective service providers.