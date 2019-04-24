Technical Support Manager

Our client is looking for a Technical Support Manager to manage, organize, and lead their Technical Support team at our Cape Town office.Requirements:

You are experienced. You have a track record of success with respect to managing a 24/5 Service Desk environment, and delivering excellent technical customer service.

You have strong technical knowledge. You have a good understanding of Linux and IPv4 networking fundamentals, and experience troubleshooting issues in those areas.

You're an organized, results-driven leader. You've demonstrated the ability to lead and effectively communicate with staff at all levels, including a proven ability to communicate with technical and non-technical staff across multiple departments.

Excellent leadership and interpersonal skills. You have a track record of leadership and dependability in your current organization and have demonstrated interpersonal skills with both internal as well as external stakeholders i.e. customers and partners.

Excellent communication skills. You have excellent communication skills in English, both verbal and written.

Responsibilities:

Management of all Technical Support Staff in Cape Town office

Ensure high-quality, consistent technical Customer Support and ensuring that these Support Services meet or exceed their internally and externally prescribed Service Level Agreements.

Implement and maintain best practices, technology and processes to ensure high customer satisfaction and good technical outcomes.

Develop and continually evolve the Service Desk strategy, based on knowledge of the company objectives and other factors.

Work with the relevant stakeholders and the team to carefully plan, design and deploy continual improvements to service quality.

Manage critical customer incidents, drive customer communications, activities and any appropriate escalations.

Build services relationship with customers and conduct service reviews for key customers. Review performance reports, service improvements, service quality and processes.

Provide information about incidents analysis and KPIs to Senior Management.

As part of this role, you will report up directly to the CTO

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

