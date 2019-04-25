BI Analyst

The successful candidate must be able to understand and evaluate the customers’ business to business intelligence requirements. Develop and deploy innovative, high – quality Business Intelligence solutions at customer sites. Project manage the delivery of Business Intelligence solutions from customer engagement to post – implementation support. Establish and build relationships with customer stakeholders.
Education, Experience and Skills Required:
– Related Degree in Information Technology/Analytical etc required.
– Minimum of 3 years related work experience.
– Consulting experience (an advantage).
– ERP experience, understanding data tables (an advantage).
– Budgeting, forecasting, variance analysis experience required.
– QlikView/Qlik Sense experience (an advantage).
– Develop and monitor data.
– Business data reporting.
– Excellent numerical ability.
– Business Analyst experience.
– Project Management experience.
– Experience with BI tools.
– Strong Excel skills.
– Strong data modelling skills.
Key Competencies Required:
– Excellent problem-solving skills.
– Excellent analytic and numerical skills.
– Excellent organizational, planning and prioritization skills.
– Ability to work independently.
– Self-driven and motivated.
– Delivery focused.
– High attention to detail.