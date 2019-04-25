BI Analyst

The successful candidate must be able to understand and evaluate the customers’ business to business intelligence requirements. Develop and deploy innovative, high – quality Business Intelligence solutions at customer sites. Project manage the delivery of Business Intelligence solutions from customer engagement to post – implementation support. Establish and build relationships with customer stakeholders.

Education, Experience and Skills Required:

– Related Degree in Information Technology/Analytical etc required.

– Minimum of 3 years related work experience.

– Consulting experience (an advantage).

– ERP experience, understanding data tables (an advantage).

– Budgeting, forecasting, variance analysis experience required.

– QlikView/Qlik Sense experience (an advantage).

– Develop and monitor data.

– Business data reporting.

– Excellent numerical ability.

– Business Analyst experience.

– Project Management experience.

– Experience with BI tools.

– Strong Excel skills.

– Strong data modelling skills.

Key Competencies Required:

– Excellent problem-solving skills.

– Excellent analytic and numerical skills.

– Excellent organizational, planning and prioritization skills.

– Ability to work independently.

– Self-driven and motivated.

– Delivery focused.

– High attention to detail.

