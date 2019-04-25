Data Scientist

As a valued member of the team you will need to:

– Demonstrable experience of relevant data management consulting or industry experience

– Implementation experience and deep knowledge in any of the following areas – Master Data Management, Data Governance, Data Quality, Data Architecture, Data Security

– Experience with being part of and leading complex data management engagements including all phases of the project life cycle from scoping and planning, requirements gathering, design, development, testing, and go live and maintenance

– Experience in working with data management related technologies preferably with Data Architecture, Data Integration, Data Quality, Master / Metadata management related technologies

Ideally, you will also need to have:

– Experience of range of data movement, data processing and data interaction tools like Informatica, IBM, Talend, Spark, Reltio, AbInitio, Collibra

– Hybrid analytics eco-systems including Database Management and Big Data solutions like Amazon Web Services (RedShift), Cloudera, Cassandra, HDFS, Google BigQuery, Teradata, Oracle, Netezza.

– Analytics tools such as SAS, R

– Visualisation and Reporting like Qlik, Tableau, Power BI, Alteryx, Spotfire

– Solid hands-on knowledge of data integration techniques and processes (e.g. data virtualisation, data matching & merging, data consolidation)

– Delivery Excellence: Full lifecycle delivery using Waterfall, Agile and DevOps practices

– Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment

– Ability to take complex solutions and make them simple to explain and digest

– Strong attention to detail

– Excellent stakeholder management, communication (facilitation, negotiation) and influencing skills

Education:

– Bachelors’/ Masters’ Degree in Physics, Applied Maths or similar

– Evidence of data science skills having worked in multiple industries: Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Predictive Modelling, Python (Pandas, numpy, scikit-learn), Tensorflow, R.

