Digital Strategist

Highly creative, analytical and pragmatic-Digital Content Strategist to be based in Cape Town. You will be responsible for conceptualizing, creating and overseeing the implementation of digital content strategies for new & existing clients. You will remain heavily involved throughout the project life cycle.

Responsibilities:

Devise digital content strategies for clients to help them achieve goals

Interact with clients, gain an in-depth understanding of their businesses and present solutions

Interact with the production team to ensure that what is produced is in line with the initial vision

Spot opportunities and stay on top of trends

