IoT helps SAB keep beers cold

Thingstream is providing the Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity solution to support South African Brewery (SAB), a subsidiary of the world’s largest brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev).

The Fridgelogic Connected Cooler system will be implemented across South Africa, enabling SAB to track and monitor the temperature and location of its coolers and fridges.

Thingstream has partnered with CIRT, a joint venture between Digibiz and Black Lite Group, Digital Twin and Staycold to deliver the solution.

Thingstream’s IoT connectivity platform was chosen as the backbone of the Fridgelogic Connected Cooler solution as it provides not only trusted global connectivity (it is not limited to one network operator) but it is secure, low powered and cost-competitive.

“This agreement with SAB is a perfect example of IoT in action, delivering ‘live’ information which can be used to track individual cooling units and identify potential maintenance tasks as they happen,” explains Neil Hamilton, vice-president: business development at Thingstream. “This ensures efficiencies, cost savings and ultimately beers and drinks served at the perfect temperature.”

Ajay Lalu, director and shareholder at CIRT, says: “Thingstream provides us with the confidence that a cellular connection will always be maintained, without a guaranteed connection IoT solutions just fail. Thingstream’s connectivity platform is unique in its ability to not only ensure connectivity but to also output IoT messages in a way that can be ingested for real-time interpretation.”

Richard Creighton, GM at Digital Twin, comments: “By working with Thingstream and CIRT we have delivered SAB a leading IoT solution which ensures it can track and monitor its fridges and coolers. By understanding how its equipment is performing SAB can efficiently plan and optimise.”

Sebastian Hills, sales and marketing manager at Staycold, says: “As a trusted manufacturer of self-contained commercial refrigeration equipment we need to ensure that we are providing the best and most advanced technology. By seamlessly embedding Thingstream’s IoT solution at source, our customers are able to track their refrigerated assets and identify optimum maintenance programmes ensuring efficiency at scale, enabling them promote their product to its full potential.”