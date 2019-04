Lead Software Developer â€“ C#

Lead Software Developer – C#

Lead Software Developer – C#Secure your future with this software giant.An internationally leading software company that works in more than 25 countries needs your leadership skills with sound knowledge in SQL as a Lead C# Software Developer.Harness your degree and 6 years of software development experience to take this department to the next level!What guarantees you a spot on my shortlist?

C#, MVC and SOA experience

Entity/Persistence Framework

Linq and Lambda experience

Scrum, VB.Net and AJAX experience will be an added advantage

Connect with your future! Visit our Website hi-tech.co.za to upload your updated CV or to review more of the top positions we currently have available. Hi-Tech IT and Architecture is an established recruitment brand in the IT and Architectural market with more than 20 years in the industry, we have many of the very best opportunities in permanent employment with Employers of Choice in SA and Africa! Apply today or call Alexander Boutsis on (contact number).Please note that your CV will be listed on our database when you apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider this application unsuccessful. However your CV will still be searchable on our database for any of the other suitable positions as they become available. We will stay in contact. Your application will be managed with the greatest of confidentiality and professionalism. Thank you

Learn more/Apply for this position