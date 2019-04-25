Migration Analyst Developer

Migration Analyst Developer (Data Migration exp essential, SQL Server, ETL, SSIS etc.)

Our client is a high growth, dynamic, innovative, global fintech business that operates in the global financial services industry. Due to continued success and expansion they are looking to recruit an experienced Migration Analyst Developer to join their highly successful team in Capetown.

This position is located within the Migrations Functional Team. The Migration Analyst Developer role requires an individual who can design and implement complex Client focussed data mapping in line with the Migration SDLC.

The role involves working with big data, designing, developing, maintaining and supporting the Extract, Transform and Load (ETL) process. Reporting to the Migration Team Lead, you will work as an integral part of the team, analysing requirements before designing & implementing solutions.

This role is technical and focused on providing long term solutions. The data model and data population routines are a critical part of the migration process so accuracy and attention to detail are important characteristics.

Training on necessary tools will be given as part of the new role.

Responsibilities

– Working with Internal and Client SME resource to provide complex data mapping solutions in line with Client requirements, and Migration SDLC

– Producing technical migration outputs, such as data models, data mapping definitions and data validation rules in line with the target Product and Client Migration requirements

– Designing, Creating and maintaining SSIS packages to migrate data to company databases

– Designing and developing ETL workflows conforming to best practices and creating re-usable components

– Providing solutions and recommendations for the resolution of technical issues that arise, ensuring solutions meet the technical specs, design and non-functional requirements

– Supporting changes through the testing; resolving data issues, complete unit testing and system documentation for ETL processes

– Providing post implementation support once the migration is complete to support both the project and service & support teams in issue identification and resolution.

Required Skills

– Confident, and able to take initiative given client and delivery-focused environment

– Good team communication skills, confident in dealing with internal and external clients

– Highly developed written and oral communication skills

– Strong relational database design experience working with MS SQL Server

– Proficient in data mapping and profiling techniques

– Experience in using ETL tools, e.g. SSIS, Informatica

– Experience in working on Business Intelligence projects

– Superior analytical thinking

– Able to prioritise own workload and work to aggressive deadlines with minimal supervision.

– Interest in working in a data-orientated team

Other

– Effective communication skills

– Knowledge of the financial services industry

– Working knowledge of SQL Server performance tuning as advantage

This is an excellent opportunity for an experienced Migration Analyst Developer to work for an industry leading, dynamic and forward thinking organization, offering excellent progression and development opportunities.

If you feel that you have the necessary skills and experience to succeed in the role of Migration Analyst Developer, then please apply now for immediate consideration.

