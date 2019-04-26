IT Technical Manager II: Mobile Applications, Ref: TMA/ZR

Establish and lead a technical team and strategy for bespoke mobile application development. Advance our mobile application technology strategy in line with business and IT digital strategy.This is a permanent position based in Cape Town.TECHNICAL AND FUNCTIONAL COMPETENCIES3 year relevant IT or NQF aligned qualification8 years relevant IT experienceMobile development and technology architecture experienceExperience as a development team manager or technical lead.Track record of deliveryTrack record of managing relationshipsAbility to collaborate with and influence senior business and technology stakeholdersMobile development technology thought leadership and ability to evaluate and set technology strategy in a digital ecosystemUnderstanding of relevant cloud technologies, information security, quality and compliance required for mobile app developmentAbility to lead and manage technical teams including working with service providers and joint ventures on emerging technologiesAbility to plan, prioritise and collaborate with other teams and vendorsSolutions focused and systemic thinker with software engineering competenceRelevant business/retail knowledge Job SpecificationLead a team of developers, analysts, specialists and vendor partners to build and run bespoke mobile applications.Set, socialise and lead our mobile technology strategy in line with enterprise architecture, IT strategy and business requirements.Collaborate with cross-functional IT teams and business managers to deliver technology guidance and mobile app development capabilityEffectively manage demand and delivery to multiple business units and projects providing cost effective development capacity and delivery.Lead, coach and mentor a diverse team to effectively deliver the ITS digital transformation strategy leveraging mobile technology.Facilitate the continual growth and advancement of a high performance, digitally skilled and retail relevant development team.Set and deliver financial budget to area of accountability.Develop and deliver one year operating planManage vendor relationships and sourcing strategy in line with IT commercial governance.Ensure business relevance is entrenched in the digital transformation initiatives.Identify and mitigate risk in accordance with IT Governance and ensure adherence to IT Policy,Procedure and Practice.Ensure adherence to IT Policy, Procedure and Practice

