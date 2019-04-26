Junior Software Developer -Java J2EE SQL – North West -up to R240k CTC

Introduction

Our client in the Fintech industry is looking for exceptional junior Java developers to join their team. The businesses program is used in South Africa, USA, Botswana and Namibia. This is a chance to join an incredibly dedicated team that has helped the business grow tremendously since 2012.

Job Description

This role requires you to have Java knowledge as you’ll be working with J2EE, Glassfish, SQL and Wildfly. Additional C# knowledge is an added advantage. The business has various projects on the go, some of which include innovative risk reporting and modelling products

You need to have:

– Formal IT Qualification

– Java

– J2ee

– JDBC

– JSF

– WILDFLY

– AJAX

– ANGULAR

– HTML

– JAVASCRIPT

– SQL

Some helpful knowledge to have:

– Good with numbers

– Attention to detail

– Collaborative approach

– Willingness and ability to share knowledge

– Innovative approach to problem solving

