Junior Software Developer -Java J2EE SQL – Potchefstroom -up to R216k CTC

Job Description
This role requires you to have Java knowledge as you’ll be working with J2EE, Glassfish, SQL and Wildfly. Additional C# knowledge is an added advantage. The business has various projects on the go, some of which include innovative risk reporting and modelling products
You need to have:
– Formal IT Qualification
– Java
– J2ee
– JDBC
– JSF
– WILDFLY
– AJAX
– ANGULAR
– HTML
– JAVASCRIPT
– SQL
Some helpful knowledge to have:
– Good with numbers
– Attention to detail
– Collaborative approach
– Willingness and ability to share knowledge;
– Innovative approach to problem solving;
If this sounds like your kind of role, pop me a mail today!
