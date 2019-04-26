Junior Software Developer -Java J2EE SQL – Potchefstroom -up to R216k CTC

Job Description

This role requires you to have Java knowledge as you’ll be working with J2EE, Glassfish, SQL and Wildfly. Additional C# knowledge is an added advantage. The business has various projects on the go, some of which include innovative risk reporting and modelling products

You need to have:

– Formal IT Qualification

– Java

– J2ee

– JDBC

– JSF

– WILDFLY

– AJAX

– ANGULAR

– HTML

– JAVASCRIPT

– SQL

Some helpful knowledge to have:

– Good with numbers

– Attention to detail

– Collaborative approach

– Willingness and ability to share knowledge;

– Innovative approach to problem solving;

If this sounds like your kind of role, pop me a mail today!

Reference Number for this position is LM44525 which is a permanent position based in Potchestroom offering a cost to company salary negotiable on experience. Contact Lerato on (email address) or call her on (contact number) to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Learn more/Apply for this position