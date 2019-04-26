Market leader extends contract with MiX Telematics in Nigeria

MiX Telematics has secured a three-year contract extension with a large customer in Nigeria, which has also elected to subscribe to additional value-added services to further improve the efficiency of its vehicles and the safety of its drivers.

Headquartered in Lagos, this subsidiary of a global giant adopted MiX Telematics’ premium solution for its fleet of almost 3 000 vehicles, consisting mainly of heavy-duty trucks, tippers, and mini-buses.

Along with the contract extension, this acclaimed supplier to the construction industry has now also opted to subscribe to MiX’s Hours of Service and Journey Management modules to further improve driver safety and compliance, while reducing journey-related risk.

MiX’s integrated solution provides everything the customer needs in one system. With the help of driving alerts, the company can immediately identify poor driving behaviour. Driver performance can be monitored closely via the customised dashboards that are easily accessible via the MiX Fleet Manager application.

“MiX Telematics was selected as the preferred service provider because we offer a comprehensive solution that addresses the client’s overall requirements and delivers on their business objectives. We go beyond technology by providing tangible insights that enable them to equip their drivers with the right tools for a safer, more efficient business,” says Gert Pretorius, MD of MiX Telematics Africa.