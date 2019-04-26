Exciting opportunity exists for a Payroll Systems Administrator, within a national franchise, based in Somerset West.
Salary = R 22 000 per month
Primary Purpose:
To provide efficient data processing and administration service to the payroll department in order to ensure accurate payroll records of employees as well as to contribute to the timeous and accurate payment of salaries or wages to all staff in line with company processes and procedures and in line with relevant legislation Responsible for all system related upgrades, implementation and Maintenance (e.g. VIP, GAAP, ODBC, ESS) for optimal functioning.
Minimum Requirements:
- Grade 12 or NQF 4 Certificate
- Advanced knowledge of Excel and Payroll report writing
- Minimum of 5 years payroll experience
- Advance understanding of relevant labor legislation
- Good Understanding of SA tax legislation
- Previous Accounting Exposure
- Knowledge of VIP and ESS essential
- Payroll or Bookkeeping Certificate
Key Responsibilities:
- Perform full Payroll function from start to finish.
- Analyze, prepare and input