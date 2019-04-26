Payroll Systems Administrator

Exciting opportunity exists for a Payroll Systems Administrator, within a national franchise, based in Somerset West.

Salary = R 22 000 per month

Primary Purpose:

To provide efficient data processing and administration service to the payroll department in order to ensure accurate payroll records of employees as well as to contribute to the timeous and accurate payment of salaries or wages to all staff in line with company processes and procedures and in line with relevant legislation Responsible for all system related upgrades, implementation and Maintenance (e.g. VIP, GAAP, ODBC, ESS) for optimal functioning.

Minimum Requirements:

Grade 12 or NQF 4 Certificate

Advanced knowledge of Excel and Payroll report writing

Minimum of 5 years payroll experience

Advance understanding of relevant labor legislation

Good Understanding of SA tax legislation

Previous Accounting Exposure

Knowledge of VIP and ESS essential

Payroll or Bookkeeping Certificate

Key Responsibilities:

Perform full Payroll function from start to finish.

Analyze, prepare and input

Learn more/Apply for this position