Systems Administrator

Core Responsibilities
– Design, install, configure & maintain Microsoft Environment (Servers, Office365 Services, SCCM)
– Deploy and Maintain Anti-Virus software like Microsoft End-Point Protection using SCCM
– Active Directory Services (AD, GPO, DHCP, DNS, ADFS, WSUS, File & Print Services)
– Microsoft Volume Licensing and Audit
– Backup and Disaster recovery of the onsite Microsoft Environment
– Monitoring of the Microsoft environment including backup and disaster recovery
– Develop and implement project plans, risk assessments and contingency plans
– Design and implement monitoring, configuration management and reporting functions that will make a hands-off environment
– Maintain inventory and asset configuration documentation
– Mentor and cross train team members on existing and new technologies
– 3rd Level Support for Windows Desktop Environment like MS Office and Windows OS
– Provide after-hours support for Infrastructure related emergencies as well occasional weekend maintenance
– Participate in and oversee Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC), including after-hours deployments
– Define and document best practices and support procedures
– Develop and implement project plans, risk assessments and contingency plans
– Design and implement monitoring, configuration management and reporting functions that will make a hands-off environment
– Define and document best practices and support procedures
Minimum Requirements
– Strong communication and documentation skills
– Flexible and able to adapt to a rapidly changing environment
– Must be organized and have the ability to manage projects of varying lengths
– Positive, self-motivated individual who can complete tasks independently
– Ability to work in a team
– A solid understanding of LAN/WAN networking
– Advanced knowledge of Windows Server (contact number)) /desktop Operating Systems (7/8/10)
Minimum Qualifications
– MCSE 2008 or above
– Bachelor’s degree in computer science
Beneficial Qualifications
– Cisco Certified Network Associate – CCNA (RS)
– CompTIA Security+
– Systems Security Certified Practitioner SSCP
– ITIL Foundations
– Linux Foundation Certified SysAdmin (LFCS) or Equivalent
Minimum Experience
– 5 Years full time experience in a similar role
Beneficial Experience
– Office 365 Services and Exchange
– Linux Server Administration
– VMWare / vSphere
– Oracle VM
– Experience with hardware, firewall, telecom and software vendor evaluation, recommendation and negotiations.
– Knowledge of Mimecast Products and Services
– Knowledge of Cloud, SaaS, PaaS
– Experience in Firewall technologies like (Cisco, Fortinet, PFSense)
– Experience in Load Balancing technologies like HA Proxy
– Knowledge of Information / Cyber Security Governance like Frameworks and Policies