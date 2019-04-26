Systems Administrator

Core Responsibilities

– Design, install, configure & maintain Microsoft Environment (Servers, Office365 Services, SCCM)

– Deploy and Maintain Anti-Virus software like Microsoft End-Point Protection using SCCM

– Active Directory Services (AD, GPO, DHCP, DNS, ADFS, WSUS, File & Print Services)

– Microsoft Volume Licensing and Audit

– Backup and Disaster recovery of the onsite Microsoft Environment

– Monitoring of the Microsoft environment including backup and disaster recovery

– Develop and implement project plans, risk assessments and contingency plans

– Design and implement monitoring, configuration management and reporting functions that will make a hands-off environment

– Maintain inventory and asset configuration documentation

– Mentor and cross train team members on existing and new technologies

– 3rd Level Support for Windows Desktop Environment like MS Office and Windows OS

– Provide after-hours support for Infrastructure related emergencies as well occasional weekend maintenance

– Participate in and oversee Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC), including after-hours deployments

– Define and document best practices and support procedures

Minimum Requirements

– Strong communication and documentation skills

– Flexible and able to adapt to a rapidly changing environment

– Must be organized and have the ability to manage projects of varying lengths

– Positive, self-motivated individual who can complete tasks independently

– Ability to work in a team

– A solid understanding of LAN/WAN networking

– Advanced knowledge of Windows Server (contact number)) /desktop Operating Systems (7/8/10)

Minimum Qualifications

– MCSE 2008 or above

– Bachelor’s degree in computer science

Beneficial Qualifications

– Cisco Certified Network Associate – CCNA (RS)

– CompTIA Security+

– Systems Security Certified Practitioner SSCP

– ITIL Foundations

– Linux Foundation Certified SysAdmin (LFCS) or Equivalent

Minimum Experience

– 5 Years full time experience in a similar role

Beneficial Experience

– Office 365 Services and Exchange

– Linux Server Administration

– VMWare / vSphere

– Oracle VM

– Experience with hardware, firewall, telecom and software vendor evaluation, recommendation and negotiations.

– Knowledge of Mimecast Products and Services

– Knowledge of Cloud, SaaS, PaaS

– Experience in Firewall technologies like (Cisco, Fortinet, PFSense)

– Experience in Load Balancing technologies like HA Proxy

– Knowledge of Information / Cyber Security Governance like Frameworks and Policies

