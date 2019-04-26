Test Analyst – Automation

(Parvana)About the Client: *Please note: this job spec is in the process of being updated.

Responsibilities:

Review and analyze system specifications

Collaborate with QA Engineers to develop effective strategies and test plans

Execute test cases (automated) and analyze results

Evaluate product code according to specifications

Create logs to document testing phases and defects

Report bugs and errors to development teams

Help troubleshoot issues

Conduct post-release/ post-implementation testing

Work with cross-functional teams to ensure quality throughout the software development lifecycle

Skills and Experience:

BSc/BA in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field.

Proven experience as a Quality Assurance Tester or similar role.

Experience in project management and QA methodology.

Familiarity with Agile frameworks and regression testing is a plus.

Ability to document and troubleshoot errors.

Working knowledge of test management software (e.g. qTest, Zephyr) and SQL.

Excellent communication skills.

Attention to detail.

Analytical mind and problem-solving aptitude.

Strong organizational skills.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position