Test Analyst – Automation

Apr 26, 2019

Responsibilities:

  • Review and analyze system specifications
  • Collaborate with QA Engineers to develop effective strategies and test plans
  • Execute test cases (automated) and analyze results
  • Evaluate product code according to specifications
  • Create logs to document testing phases and defects
  • Report bugs and errors to development teams
  • Help troubleshoot issues
  • Conduct post-release/ post-implementation testing
  • Work with cross-functional teams to ensure quality throughout the software development lifecycle

Skills and Experience:

  • BSc/BA in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field.
  • Proven experience as a Quality Assurance Tester or similar role.
  • Experience in project management and QA methodology.
  • Familiarity with Agile frameworks and regression testing is a plus.
  • Ability to document and troubleshoot errors.
  • Working knowledge of test management software (e.g. qTest, Zephyr) and SQL.
  • Excellent communication skills.
  • Attention to detail.
  • Analytical mind and problem-solving aptitude.
  • Strong organizational skills.

