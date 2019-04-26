Test Analyst – Automation

(Parvana)About the Client: *Please note: this job spec is in the process of being updated.
Responsibilities:
- Review and analyze system specifications
- Collaborate with QA Engineers to develop effective strategies and test plans
- Execute test cases (automated) and analyze results
- Evaluate product code according to specifications
- Create logs to document testing phases and defects
- Report bugs and errors to development teams
- Help troubleshoot issues
- Conduct post-release/ post-implementation testing
- Work with cross-functional teams to ensure quality throughout the software development lifecycle
Skills and Experience:
- BSc/BA in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field.
- Proven experience as a Quality Assurance Tester or similar role.
- Experience in project management and QA methodology.
- Familiarity with Agile frameworks and regression testing is a plus.
- Ability to document and troubleshoot errors.
- Working knowledge of test management software (e.g. qTest, Zephyr) and SQL.
- Excellent communication skills.
- Attention to detail.
- Analytical mind and problem-solving aptitude.
- Strong organizational skills.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)