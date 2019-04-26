The Falcon to fly in for Comic Con Africa 2019

Marvel star Anthony Mackie has been added to the list of guests that fans can expect to see at Comic Con Africa 2019, to be held from 21 – 24 September 2019, at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.

Mackie achieved global recognition with his portrayal of the Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, making his first appearance in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and later in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and the much-anticipated Avengers: Endgame, now showing in cinemas.

He will be also seen in the upcoming Disney+-exclusive limited series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and will star in the second season of Netflix’s Altered Carbon in 2020.

Mackie is also known for his work in Oscar-winning films including The Hurt Locker and Million Dollar Baby and for his HBO adaptation of “All The Way” as Martin Luther King Jr. opposite Bryan Cranston, which garnered eight Emmy nominations. Other films he as featured in, include The Adjustment Bureau, 8 Mile, We are Marshall and Half Nelson.

Mackie was due to participate at last years’ event but was forced to cancel due to Hurricane Florence – the category 2 hurricane which resulted in over 1-million people being evacuated and thousands of flights delayed and cancelled including his.

He will be at Comic Con Africa on 21 and 22 September. Fans of the Falcon can purchase tickets to Comic Con Africa on Computicket and for those fans hoping for a once-in-a-lifetime chance to interact with Mackie, add-on tickets will also available for purchase for autograph and photograph opportunities.