Senior Business Analyst

Senior Business AnalystWork on greenfield, bespoke projects!This innovative development organisation is looking for a lead analyst to manage and motivate their growing BA team. This individual will be very involved in the entire SDLC, working alongside some of the best. Your knowledge of creating user stories will put you at a strong advantage when establishing client requirements. Your five years of experience will be utilised in this forward-thinking role. If you are ready to be part of a dynamic and growing global team then this is the opportunity for you!

