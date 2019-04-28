WEB & MOBILE DEVELOPER

Join a company that is at the leading edge of Mobile & Web technology.
They believe that the need for mobile information systems is fast becoming a must have.
With many industries pushing for more real-time, decision supporting information, going mobile is critical to achieving a competitive advantage.
Be part of this dynamic team dedicated to Web and Mobile Products servicing 45+ Clients in 12 Countries using Web/Mobile Products
To take up this challenge, you should be familiar with the following DEV stack:
– Web: ASP.NET MVC5 using Angular.JS 1.5 with Web API 2.0 (Entity Framework, LINQ, JavaScript, JQuery, HTML 5, CSS 3, Bootstrap, JQX Widgets)
– Other: Node JS, phantomJS
– Mobile: Xamarin with Xamarin.Android (C#, XAML, XML, LINQ For SQLite)
– Database: SQL Server
With the main focus on:
– C# ASP.NET (MVC & API) , Angular JS, JavaScript / JQuery & Xamarin
Below is a some more background on the Web & Mobile Systems developed:
– Cross Platform, Database Driven, Web & Mobile Based Systems
– Features
– Responsive Design (Multiple Devices)
– Single Page Site (Speed)
– Database Side Processing (Speed)
– Web API Integration with Third Parties
– Enhanced User Interface Options
– Server Side In Memory Options
– Improved Multi-User Environment
– SaaS Ready