WEB & MOBILE DEVELOPER

Join a company that is at the leading edge of Mobile & Web technology.

They believe that the need for mobile information systems is fast becoming a must have.

With many industries pushing for more real-time, decision supporting information, going mobile is critical to achieving a competitive advantage.

Be part of this dynamic team dedicated to Web and Mobile Products servicing 45+ Clients in 12 Countries using Web/Mobile Products

To take up this challenge, you should be familiar with the following DEV stack:

– Web: ASP.NET MVC5 using Angular.JS 1.5 with Web API 2.0 (Entity Framework, LINQ, JavaScript, JQuery, HTML 5, CSS 3, Bootstrap, JQX Widgets)

– Other: Node JS, phantomJS

– Mobile: Xamarin with Xamarin.Android (C#, XAML, XML, LINQ For SQLite)

– Database: SQL Server

With the main focus on:

– C# ASP.NET (MVC & API) , Angular JS, JavaScript / JQuery & Xamarin

Below is a some more background on the Web & Mobile Systems developed:

– Cross Platform, Database Driven, Web & Mobile Based Systems

– Features

– Responsive Design (Multiple Devices)

– Single Page Site (Speed)

– Database Side Processing (Speed)

– Web API Integration with Third Parties

– Enhanced User Interface Options

– Server Side In Memory Options

– Improved Multi-User Environment

– SaaS Ready

