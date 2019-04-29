Cell C tops customer service in new report

Cell C has placed top among South Africa’s telecommunications sector for fastest customer response and most positive sentiment among consumers using social media in BrandsEye’s latest report on the industry.

BrandsEye’s South African Telecommunications Sentiment Index has analysed 538 740 consumer social media posts relating to SA’s four major telcos from December 2018 to February 2019.

According to the report, Cell C was shown to have the fastest response time on social media and the lowest share of unanswered complaints. “Consumers had to wait 16 hours on average to receive a reply to their complaints on Twitter,” the report says. “Cell C took two hours to reply to Twitter complaints, making it the provider to respond to the most customers with the fastest reply-time.”

The report also assesses how effectively providers resolved consumer queries online by looking at Twitter data, isolating conversation threads where providers replied to consumers and consumers replied back. It noted that “Cell C had the lowest percentage of unhappy consumers following their interventions.”

The South African Telecommunications Sentiment Index also reveals that Cell C was the most positively discussed service provider on social media, exceeding the industry average by 8,3%.

“Customer service had a particularly positive and high impact on Cell C’s acquisition opportunities,” the report says.

The report says that Cell C also performed very well in terms of products, ethics and reputation.