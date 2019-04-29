Granadilla the first SA insurtech to cover gaming

Insurtech company Granadilla has gamers covered.

Jonathan Walker, CEO of Granadilla, explains: “Granadilla is customer-centric so we make everything, from signing up to claiming, as easy as possible. Everything we do is simple, digital and available 24/7. Granadilla combines AI, machine learning and chatbots with a business model that allows for a great customer experience, insurance that is very price competitive and relevant to lifestyle needs.”

Market needs are ever-changing and, in response to this, Granadilla has created a service that is hyper tuned into the type of insurance that people actually need, especially the millennial generation. Since launching in July 2018, Granadilla has provided insurance for consumer tech including smartphone, tablet, laptop and smartwatch, travel insurance, camera, cyclist’s insurance and has now launched insurance catering specifically to Gamers. Gamers can get cover for gaming consoles, gaming rigs, VR headsets and headphones.

The process is simple – download the app, fill in your details, tap and insure. Sign up is instant.

The idea behind Granadilla originated when Walker’s phone and laptop were stolen. Claiming from his insurance provider was so cumbersome that he decided to develop an app that would put an end to the pain of insurance. “I wanted to provide people with instant app-based insurance that adapts to their lifestyle and takes the difficulty out of claims,” says Walker.

Granadilla is homegrown and thus adaptable with the evolving South African context and lifestyle needs. “We constantly update and develop the app right here in our offices in Johannesburg and this safeguards the platform from any glitches that may disrupt the process for our customers. It also means that we have the agility to respond to market needs at lightning speed. People want insurance for their gaming tech, so we’re providing it and making the process as easy as possible,” explains Walker.