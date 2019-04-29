IT Service Manager

ENVIRONMENT:

A proactive and highly results-driven IT Service Manger is sought by a reputable retail concern. Your core role will be to effectively manage the provision of IT services to critical business areas while leading a team that would deliver the best service while protecting the brand. The ideal candidate will need a 3-year IT/Commercial tertiary qualification, at least 5 years in a similar role, extensive knowledge of best practice IT service strategies, processes and standards & working knowledge of Commercial Management. ITIL Foundation would be preferred.

DUTIES:

  • Delivery of high-quality service to customers.
  • Ensure service support and service delivery processes are in place and adhered to.
  • Stakeholder engagement – Establish and manage expectations within the business/competency teams whilst driving IT teams to achieve expected results.
  • Ensure operability and serviceability of new systems solutions.
  • Manage and ensure the quality and delivery of end-to-end service and service levels to meet business service requirements and ensure customer satisfaction. This includes process ownership and continuous monitoring and review of the following:
    • Problem and Incident Management.
    • Customer Service.
    • Service level management and service levels with the business.
    • Assess Change impacts to preserve SLAs.
  • Management of service by being proactive:
    • Monitor, control and support service delivery utilising analytics.
    • Ensure system procedures and methodologies are followed.
  • Provide accurate and regular reporting t

