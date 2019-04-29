IT Service Manager

ENVIRONMENT: A proactive and highly results-driven IT Service Manger is sought by a reputable retail concern. Your core role will be to effectively manage the provision of IT services to critical business areas while leading a team that would deliver the best service while protecting the brand. The ideal candidate will need a 3-year IT/Commercial tertiary qualification, at least 5 years in a similar role, extensive knowledge of best practice IT service strategies, processes and standards & working knowledge of Commercial Management. ITIL Foundation would be preferred. DUTIES: Delivery of high-quality service to customers.

Ensure service support and service delivery processes are in place and adhered to.

Stakeholder engagement – Establish and manage expectations within the business/competency teams whilst driving IT teams to achieve expected results.

Ensure operability and serviceability of new systems solutions.

Manage and ensure the quality and delivery of end-to-end service and service levels to meet business service requirements and ensure customer satisfaction. This includes process ownership and continuous monitoring and review of the following: Problem and Incident Management. Customer Service. Service level management and service levels with the business. Assess Change impacts to preserve SLAs.

Management of service by being proactive: Monitor, control and support service delivery utilising analytics. Ensure system procedures and methodologies are followed.

Provide accurate and regular reporting t