IT Technical Manager
Apr 29, 2019
|
ENVIRONMENT:
Establish and lead a tech team as the next IT Technical Manager for the Mobile Applications & IT Central Applications division of a leading retail company. Your core role will be to advance mobile application technology strategy. You will require a relevant 3-year IT/NQF aligned qualification, 8 years IT experience including leading a dev team or as a tech lead, mobile development, technology architecture experience, cloud technologies and information security.
DUTIES:
- Lead a team of Developers, Analysts, Specialists and Vendor Partners to build and run bespoke mobile applications.
- Set, socialise and lead our mobile technology strategy in line with enterprise architecture, IT strategy and business requirements.
- Collaborate with cross-functional IT teams and business managers to deliver technology guidance and mobile app development capability.
- Effectively manage demand and delivery to multiple business units and projects providing cost effective development capacity and delivery.
- Lead, coach and mentor a diverse team to effectively deliver the ITS digital transformation strategy leveraging mobile technology. Facilitate the continual growth and advancement of a high performance, digitally skilled and retail relevant development team.
- Set and deliver financial budget to area of accountability.
- Develop and deliver one-year operating plan.
- Manage vendor relationships and sourcing strategy in line with IT commercial governance.
- Ensure business relevance is entrenched in the digital transformation initiatives.
- Identify and mitigate risk in accordance with IT Gover
