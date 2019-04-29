ENVIRONMENT: Establish and lead a tech team as the next IT Technical Manager for the Mobile Applications & IT Central Applications division of a leading retail company. Your core role will be to advance mobile application technology strategy. You will require a relevant 3-year IT/NQF aligned qualification, 8 years IT experience including leading a dev team or as a tech lead, mobile development, technology architecture experience, cloud technologies and information security. DUTIES: Lead a team of Developers, Analysts, Specialists and Vendor Partners to build and run bespoke mobile applications.

Set, socialise and lead our mobile technology strategy in line with enterprise architecture, IT strategy and business requirements.

Collaborate with cross-functional IT teams and business managers to deliver technology guidance and mobile app development capability.

Effectively manage demand and delivery to multiple business units and projects providing cost effective development capacity and delivery.

Lead, coach and mentor a diverse team to effectively deliver the ITS digital transformation strategy leveraging mobile technology. Facilitate the continual growth and advancement of a high performance, digitally skilled and retail relevant development team.

Set and deliver financial budget to area of accountability.

Develop and deliver one-year operating plan.

Manage vendor relationships and sourcing strategy in line with IT commercial governance.

Ensure business relevance is entrenched in the digital transformation initiatives.

Identify and mitigate risk in accordance with IT Gover