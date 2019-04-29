Senior Software Developer – Maitland

Job Type: Senior Software Developer

Location: Cape Town

Salary: Up to R60,000 p/m

A client in an continuous developing industry are looking for a highly motivated Senior Software Developer who is a team player to be a part of building a game changing platform for the business.

The growth of my client has led to securing multi stage capital funding from a private equity with that, there has been multiple new projects and the latest technology stacks.

As an Senior Software Developer, your role will include

Develop software and applications using .NET Framework as well C#

Collaborating with developers, account managers and clients

Performing on project schedules

Translate business feedback and requirements

Mentor Intermediate/ Junior Developers.

Enhancing skills on technologies

You must have a technical skill set and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

C# and .NET framework

NET

Knowledge of SQL Server

js, Jquery or Angular

Disciplined self-starter

Problem solving

Fast paced work ethic

Good communication skills

The position offers :

Flexible hours!

Medical Aid!

Holidays!

Incentives!

Progression opportunities!

This is an chance to further your career, to apply you can contact me:

