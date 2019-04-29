Vox streamlines communications with automated SMS

Vox has announced that it will be providing its customers, running Microsoft Dynamics NAV with automated SMS sending functionality.

This feature is as a result of a collaboration between Vox and Braintree, the consulting and integration division of Vox.

“Having to reduce the amount of human intervention when it comes to system generated SMSs such as purchase orders, notifications, tracking, and the like, will save a significant amount of time for businesses of all sizes. Furthermore, because we are an internet service provider, we offer competitive SMS rates to reduce costs even more,” says Craig Freer, executive head: cloud at Vox.

Automated SMS sending gives the peace of mind that the relevant communication will be delivered to the right customer thanks to the integration with Microsoft Dynamics NAV. And because all aspects of the solution can be customised, companies remain in complete control over their communications.

“The personalisation capabilities deliver that personal touch often lost when it comes to automated communication. Using our solution brings the best of both worlds with sophisticated technology linked to that personal brand touch,” adds Freer.

According to Heath Huxtable, executive head for Braintree, this collaboration between Braintree and Vox for Microsoft Dynamics NAV is the first of many.

“Our business is built on creating bespoke solutions for clients. We have combined that with our expertise in Microsoft business applications to develop not only the SMS send functionality, but across the entire Dynamics 365 Suite. We want to give enterprise and midmarket customers access to locally developed, next generation, cloud ready business applications,” concludes Huxtable.