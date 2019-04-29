Westcon-Comstor extends NetApp distribution

Westcon-Comstor has announced its appointment by NetApp as its distributor for Sub-Saharan Africa effective 1 May 2019.

Westcon-Comstor has been a distributor in some territories for many years but can now offer NetApp solutions across sub-Saharan Africa, in South Africa (SA), Southern African Development Community (SADC), French West Africa (FWA), West Africa (WA), East Africa (EA) and Indian Ocean Islands (IOI).

“Our affiliation with NetApp has grown from strength to strength. The vendor is committed to aligning its strategy in the new financial year to support, develop, invest in and empower its distribution relationship as well as its partners in the region” says Rakesh Parbhoo, CEO at Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa. “As the preferred distributor of its solutions, combined with the investment NetApp has committed to putting into the channel, I believe we will be able to expand the market while providing our customers with solutions that fulfil their hybrid cloud and data services requirements and simplify the management of applications in their business and across multiple clouds.

“A primary focus for both businesses is to invest and enable NetApp channel partners to become self-sufficient and accelerate growth. Through channel programmes such as Westcon-Comstor EDGE, we enable partners with tools and support.”

“We have strengthened our relationship with Westcon-Comstor based on our history of successful partnership as well as its expertise in the industry and this market,” says Kristian Kerr, NetApp vice-president: partners and pathways EMEA. “Partnering with and empowering the channel is crucial to NetApp’s strategy in Sub-Saharan Africa. Together, we will be the leading hybrid- and multi-cloud experts for our customers, empowering people while providing a profitable and predictable environment in which businesses can thrive.