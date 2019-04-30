AfrAsia Bank increases HR efficiency up to 75%

AfrAsia Bank, headquartered in Mauritius with a representative office in South Africa, has chosen Oracle Human Capital Management (HCM) Cloud Application to deliver employee experience, retain talent and be recognised as an employer of choice.

Under this implementation, the bank created a single point of truth for its 400 employees providing more accessible and insightful data with Oracle HCM Cloud Application. The bank gained the ability to execute critical talent management initiatives such as hiring top candidates more quickly and providing managers and stakeholders with increased visibility across the organisation.

“AfrAsia Bank’s human capital management system, built on Oracle Cloud, enables employees and leaders to have autonomy over managing their own development and performance as well as providing forward-looking analytics to support strategic initiatives. Oracle HCM Cloud Application is transforming the way our employees engage with the HR function, bringing AfrAsia Bank closer to its goal of becoming an employer of choice. We have thus far achieved an increase of up to 75 percent in HR management efficiency,” says Maureen Treanor, head of human resources and change management at AfrAsia Bank.

The bank used Oracle Learning Cloud Service to train users at a one-day intensive training session and refresher courses on Oracle HCM Cloud Application, empowering its HR team to run goal and performance management for fiscal years 2018 /2019.

In December 2018, AfrAsia Bank was recognised as the Best Bank, Best Investment Bank and the Most Innovative Bank Pan-Africa at the EMEA Finance’s African Banking Awards. This year it was recognised by Oracle for investing in technology to improve talent identification and retention, career development and succession planning; receiving two Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Awards.

“AfrAsia Bank invests heavily in technology to support the company’s goal of becoming a digital organisation that delivers the best possible experience to its customers. Oracle HCM Cloud Applications’ recruitment, compensation and benefits portals have been used to their full potential by the company’s HR specialists from day one, resulting in increased HR efficiency in terms of time saved. The bank understands that an improved employee experience results in enthusiastic and motivated employees, who are more engaged and driven to provide remarkable customer service. This implementation establishes the bank as a technological leader,” says Vanessen Veerasamy, territory manager: human capital management (HCM) solutions at Oracle Mauritius.

Under this initiative, AfrAsia Bank implemented Oracle Human Capital Management Base Cloud Service, Oracle Performance Management Cloud Service, Oracle Goal Management Cloud Service, Oracle Talent Review and Succession Management Cloud Service, Oracle Career Development Cloud Service, Oracle Talent Acquisition Cloud Service, Oracle Learning Cloud Service and Oracle Workforce Compensation Cloud Service.