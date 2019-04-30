NB: ALL APPLICANTS MUST BE BORN IN SA….!!!
We are looking forJunior, Intermediate and Senior Developers
We have an exciting position available in Cape Town. The Developer is a skilled and passionate individual that works within an Agile Team of talented developers to achieve a common goal. This goal is achieved by developing reusable, quality, scalable and working software that is closely aligned to that of the Group’s business requirements.
Key Personal Competencies:
Minimum requirement is Matric
Relevant Certifications, Diploma or Degree relating to Software Development
Work Experience:
– 3-5 years proven development experience.
– Develop, test, and maintain high quality application software
– Experience with test-driven development
– Knowledge of Relational Databases, SQL and ORM technologies
– Exposure to graph databases
– Message Queues
– Understanding of the SDLC
– Object Oriented analysis and design using common design patterns
– Knowledge of source control such as Git, Mercurial, CVS, Subversion, TFS
– CI Tools
– Exposure to Agile Techniques, DoD, Scrum, Kanban, Stand up, Sprints, Retrospectives etc.
Duties and responsibilities:
Coding:
– Write well designed, testable and working code based on business requirements.
– Ensure the code is scalable and adheres to security standards
– Deployable in infrastructure provided for release
– Commit to source control in a working state with all dependencies updated.
– Quality Assurance:
– Code is working and signed off by the client
– All Code Reviews have passed
– All tests are working
Technical Analysis:
* Involved in the planning, design and development of the identified DPO systems and platforms, contributing to all phases of the development life cycle.
Documentation:
* Assist with relevant documentation as and when required.
Participation in the Scrum team:
* Actively participate in the stand up, sprint planning retrospectives etc.
* Work with team to meet the sprint goal.
* Self-Organizing.