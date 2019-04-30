Developer

NB: ALL APPLICANTS MUST BE BORN IN SA….!!!

We are looking forJunior, Intermediate and Senior Developers

We have an exciting position available in Cape Town. The Developer is a skilled and passionate individual that works within an Agile Team of talented developers to achieve a common goal. This goal is achieved by developing reusable, quality, scalable and working software that is closely aligned to that of the Group’s business requirements.

Key Personal Competencies:

Minimum requirement is Matric

Relevant Certifications, Diploma or Degree relating to Software Development

Work Experience:

– 3-5 years proven development experience.

– Develop, test, and maintain high quality application software

– Experience with test-driven development

– Knowledge of Relational Databases, SQL and ORM technologies

– Exposure to graph databases

– Message Queues

– Understanding of the SDLC

– Object Oriented analysis and design using common design patterns

– Knowledge of source control such as Git, Mercurial, CVS, Subversion, TFS

– CI Tools

– Exposure to Agile Techniques, DoD, Scrum, Kanban, Stand up, Sprints, Retrospectives etc.

Duties and responsibilities:

Coding:

– Write well designed, testable and working code based on business requirements.

– Ensure the code is scalable and adheres to security standards

– Deployable in infrastructure provided for release

– Commit to source control in a working state with all dependencies updated.

– Quality Assurance:

– Code is working and signed off by the client

– All Code Reviews have passed

– All tests are working

Technical Analysis:

* Involved in the planning, design and development of the identified DPO systems and platforms, contributing to all phases of the development life cycle.

Documentation:

* Assist with relevant documentation as and when required.

Participation in the Scrum team:

* Actively participate in the stand up, sprint planning retrospectives etc.

* Work with team to meet the sprint goal.

* Self-Organizing.

