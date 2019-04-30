Giving office equipment a second life

Has your business ever considered the financial and environmental benefits of leasing certified refurbished office equipment? If not, this could mean the difference between a profit or a loss, especially considering the high cost of new office equipment nowadays and also the impact of electronic waste.

By Wale Arewa, CEO of Xperien

Electronic waste has become the fastest growing waste stream globally. According to a recent study, by 2020 it is estimated that there will be approximately 30-billion Internet connected devices worldwide.

However, merely 20 percent of these devices will be appropriately collected and recycled. This will not only result in a loss of valuable materials, but it will also have a serious environmental impact on our planet.

Companies like Xperien, an IT asset management (ITAM) company, offer various solutions to combat this global problem. Moving away from the traditional linear economy, it now supports a more circular economy by keeping precious resources in use for as long as possible instead of disposing of them at an early stage.

Xperien enables companies to lease high specification, refurbished laptops and PCs at a low cost. It procures used computer equipment, tests it thoroughly and refurbishes it. This equipment is then leased to businesses looking for a low-cost option and one that enhances their environmental credentials.

This certified refurbished equipment is not only given a second life, but at the end of each lease period clients are given the option to purchase the equipment at a reduced rate to further extend the lifecycle.

Products that cannot be reused will have functional parts harvested and the waste will be responsibly recycled. More importantly, secure data destruction is done at the end of each lease to eliminate any concern of disposing of company data.

With various lease options available today, the new trend is to move away from owning products, businesses can now keep up with latest technologies without tying up working capital.