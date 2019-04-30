Network Security Engineer

Apr 30, 2019

Key Competencies & Qualifications:

  • Strong problem solving and analytical skills
  • Ability to seek out vulnerabilities in IT infrastructures
  • A deep understanding of how hackers work and ability to keep up to date with the fast pace of change in the criminal cyber-underworld
  • Ability to use logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of IT systems
  • Excellent communication and presentation skills
  • Ability to take responsibility and be decisive
  • Ability to work within a small team
  • Effective planning and organizational skills
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Formal Cisco certification ideal – CCNA (Security)
  • Minimum of 5 years networks security support experience
  • Must have experience in the areas of vulnerability threat management, cyber security, and supporting management tools and technologies such as Cisco ASA, Intrusion Prevention, FirePOWER- and FireSIGHT Manager, Qualys and Splunk.

