My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a CRM Project Manager to join them on a contract basis

Needed : a seasoned PM with experience working with or in a CRM environment or on CRM projects and especially if they have been involved in Service Centre implementation

Position available for a Senior Project Manager. This position will be based in Cape Town, Bellville and will report to the Manager: Portfolio Management Centre.

JOB DESCRIPTION

The person will typically be allocated to a project with budget of more than R3million to deliver with a medium/large sized team of resources (10-15 full time people). The person will typically manage cross-functional level projects which introduce substantial change where there is some resistance to change and the project priority and urgency is high.

Key areas of responsibility:

– Project Planning (scoping, project and work stream definition, estimating, plan development, milestone management)

– Project Financial and Cost management (accurate budgeting, actuals tracking, forecast projections, monitoring and control of expenses, invoicing and payment) , thus honesty and integrity is required in handling of finances

– Project Time management (reconciliation to Time-pro, time recording and billing)

– Managing Project Scope and Quality (project scope monitoring and control from business user and supplier perspective, project health checks)

– Project level Risk, Issue and Decision management (including dependency management and escalation)

– Project Reporting (status, financial, schedule, risk and issues, quality, updated PMC tools)

– Defining and implementing the project’s Governance framework (review and sign-offs, decision-making, Steerco management, change control and content review, management of tolerances, closure and lessons learned)

– Project Success management (agree and regularly review project measures of success ensuring projects deliverables meet the programme requirements and the appropriate quality)

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

– Relevant 3+ year degree or equivalent qualification

– Certificate or Diploma in Project Management from an industry recognized training institution

– At least 6-10 years’ experience in managing projects and/or change initiatives

– At least 3 years’ experience working in the Financial Services and/or Insurance industry to demonstrate understanding of the business context

– Experience working in an Agile environment with Scrum method knowledge strongly preferred

– Demonstrate experience in the application of industry standard project management methodologies and processes. Recommend PRINCE2 Foundation level

– Demonstrate experience and sound knowledge of the system development lifecycle processes and methods from business concept to deployment stages

– Policy Administration and/or Guidewire solution implementation experience recommended

SKILLS

– Well-honed MS Office skills

– MS Project skills and Project Management Tool experience (PPO suggested)

– Facilitation skills

– Financial and business acumen

KNOWLEDGE

– Deep understanding of project management methods, techniques and tools

– Deep understanding of the system development lifecycle and frameworks for business solution delivery. Incudes waterfall, iterative and agile methods

– Understands architectural considerations in order to effectively factor them into planning, decisions and recommendations and to effectively communicate

– Familiarity with change management disciplines including stakeholder management, communication and business readiness

– Ability to identify project implications based on an understanding of systems, processes and business

