Project Manager IT

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Project Manager to join them on a contract basis
Key skill : Agile, IFRS
Duties :
– Ability to work within a programme shaping the delivery of the IFRS17 requirements
– Apply Agile working method
– Provide sound knowledge and engage with content
– Senior stakeholder engagement abilities will be key
– Able to manage complexity and associated risks
Required
– 10+ years of experience
– Essential financial regulatory implementation experience
– Preferred IFRS project delivery experience within banking or insurance industries