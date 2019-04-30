Project Manager IT

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Project Manager to join them on a contract basis

Key skill : Agile, IFRS

Duties :

– Ability to work within a programme shaping the delivery of the IFRS17 requirements

– Apply Agile working method

– Provide sound knowledge and engage with content

– Senior stakeholder engagement abilities will be key

– Able to manage complexity and associated risks

Required

– 10+ years of experience

– Essential financial regulatory implementation experience

– Preferred IFRS project delivery experience within banking or insurance industries

Learn more/Apply for this position