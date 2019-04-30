Senior C# Developer

Our client – a management consulting firm seeks for a Senior C# Developer

PURPOSE OF JOB

Will be responsible for the design, development and deployment of complex C# web applications and micro-services using .Net Core

MAIN RESPONSIBILITES:

– Design and develop complex C# web applications and micro-services using .Net Core according to company coding standards and principles

– Facilitate the migration of legacy applications to a modern .Net Core cloud-based software stack using the identified cloud vendor

– Assist the Systems Architect with technology selection, architecture and POC development

– Build reliable and fast CI/CD pipelines in the cloud including Unit, Integration and Functional tests

– Ensure a coherent integration strategy between Front-end, Back-end and service components

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

KPA 1: Design and develop complex C# web applications and micro-services according to agreed coding standards

KPA 2: Change management – migration of legacy to new software stack

KPA 3: Occasional Support and troubleshooting of production investigations

KPA 4: Requirements Analysis in conjunction with Business Analyst

KPA 5: Creation of build and deployment pipelines

KPA 6: Ensure adherence of the team to an effective and efficient development processes

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

KPI 1: On-Time Delivery of quality software applications or other project outcomes

KPI 2: Demonstrates a high level of understanding of the entire business product landscape

KPI 3: Build a deployment pipeline that is highly available

KPI 4: Effective and efficient development processes

KPI 5: Support the development of solutions to complex business problems

TECHNICAL SKILLS

– .Net core development skills

– Sound computer science fundamental understanding – computing, networking, storage, etc.

– A keen understanding of what it takes to build scalable, reliable extensible software systems

– A good understanding of modern architectural and software design principles and software implementation patterns

– Remain abreast with industry trends

– Have an understanding of application security, encryption, etc.

– Display hands on technical experience in setting up of CI/CD pipelines

– High level of competency in software solution design

– Ability to code robust and reliable applications and components

– Knowledgeable about Front-end to Back-end integration patterns

– Demonstrates a high level of understanding of the entire business product landscape

– Awareness of Front-End technologies and applications stacks

– Ideally have an interest in growing DevOps skills in the cloud

QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE

– Related IT or engineering or computer science qualification

– At least 2 years cloud-computing implementation together Scrum/Agile methodologies experience

– Experience with .Net core development

– Experience setting up CI/CD pipelines

– Experience developing micro-services

– Experience developing distributed, multi-tiered applications

– Experience with containerisation

– Experience with Azure will be advantageous

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

– Attention to detail

– Strong analytical skills

– Interpersonal skills

– Delivery and quality focused

– Good planning and organising skills

– Innovative

– A flexible approach and ability to adapt

– Technical aptitude and keen interest in working with complex software projects

REPORTING LEVELS

The job holder reports to the Systems Architect.

KEY RELATIONSHIPS AND CHALLENGES

– Dealing with internal business stakeholders and external software service providers in delivering complex, often ambiguous business requirements

– Support of business intelligence initiatives around data integration initiatives

– Ensure that application architecture is aligned with the strategic product road map

