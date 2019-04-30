Our client – a management consulting firm seeks for a Senior C# Developer
PURPOSE OF JOB
Will be responsible for the design, development and deployment of complex C# web applications and micro-services using .Net Core
MAIN RESPONSIBILITES:
– Design and develop complex C# web applications and micro-services using .Net Core according to company coding standards and principles
– Facilitate the migration of legacy applications to a modern .Net Core cloud-based software stack using the identified cloud vendor
– Assist the Systems Architect with technology selection, architecture and POC development
– Build reliable and fast CI/CD pipelines in the cloud including Unit, Integration and Functional tests
– Ensure a coherent integration strategy between Front-end, Back-end and service components
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
KPA 1: Design and develop complex C# web applications and micro-services according to agreed coding standards
KPA 2: Change management – migration of legacy to new software stack
KPA 3: Occasional Support and troubleshooting of production investigations
KPA 4: Requirements Analysis in conjunction with Business Analyst
KPA 5: Creation of build and deployment pipelines
KPA 6: Ensure adherence of the team to an effective and efficient development processes
KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
KPI 1: On-Time Delivery of quality software applications or other project outcomes
KPI 2: Demonstrates a high level of understanding of the entire business product landscape
KPI 3: Build a deployment pipeline that is highly available
KPI 4: Effective and efficient development processes
KPI 5: Support the development of solutions to complex business problems
TECHNICAL SKILLS
– .Net core development skills
– Sound computer science fundamental understanding – computing, networking, storage, etc.
– A keen understanding of what it takes to build scalable, reliable extensible software systems
– A good understanding of modern architectural and software design principles and software implementation patterns
– Remain abreast with industry trends
– Have an understanding of application security, encryption, etc.
– Display hands on technical experience in setting up of CI/CD pipelines
– High level of competency in software solution design
– Ability to code robust and reliable applications and components
– Knowledgeable about Front-end to Back-end integration patterns
– Awareness of Front-End technologies and applications stacks
– Ideally have an interest in growing DevOps skills in the cloud
QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE
– Related IT or engineering or computer science qualification
– At least 2 years cloud-computing implementation together Scrum/Agile methodologies experience
– Experience with .Net core development
– Experience setting up CI/CD pipelines
– Experience developing micro-services
– Experience developing distributed, multi-tiered applications
– Experience with containerisation
– Experience with Azure will be advantageous
PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES
– Attention to detail
– Strong analytical skills
– Interpersonal skills
– Delivery and quality focused
– Good planning and organising skills
– Innovative
– A flexible approach and ability to adapt
– Technical aptitude and keen interest in working with complex software projects
REPORTING LEVELS
The job holder reports to the Systems Architect.
KEY RELATIONSHIPS AND CHALLENGES
– Dealing with internal business stakeholders and external software service providers in delivering complex, often ambiguous business requirements
– Support of business intelligence initiatives around data integration initiatives
– Ensure that application architecture is aligned with the strategic product road map