Full Stack Engineer (.NET) – Rondebosch

Job Type: Full Stack Engineer (.NET)
Location: Cape Town, Rondebosch
Contact Name: Matthew Towers
Teleph(contact number)
Salary: Up to R65,000
One of the most ambitious, growing clients that is doing great things both in the African and American region are seeking to bring a highly motivated, Full Stack Engineer with .NET.
This company is a Microsoft Gold Partner that are seeking a Lead Developer with to help implement on many exciting projects for their clients.
An opportunity you don’t want to miss, you could have the chance to work on the biggest Azure project in South Africa
This role will include:
- Develop software and applications using C#, ASP.NET and Client side technologies.
- Mentoring Junior and Intermediate developers
- Collaborating with developers, account managers, projects manager
- Performing on project schedules
- Design understanding
- Innovate new solutions and keeping up with current and new emerging technologies
You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:
- C# and .NET framework
- NET
- Angular
- Knowledge of SQL Server
- HTML, JQuery or Java Script
The position offers:
- Flexible working hours
- Engaging Projects
- Travel Opportunities
- Medical Aid and Pension
- Incentives!
This is a chance to enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:
Email your updated CV to (email address) or call me on (contact number).
I look forward to speaking!