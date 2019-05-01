Full Stack Engineer (.NET) – Rondebosch

Job Type: Full Stack Engineer (.NET)

Location: Cape Town, Rondebosch

Contact Name: Matthew Towers

Teleph(contact number)

Salary: Up to R65,000

One of the most ambitious, growing clients that is doing great things both in the African and American region are seeking to bring a highly motivated, Full Stack Engineer with .NET.

This company is a Microsoft Gold Partner that are seeking a Lead Developer with to help implement on many exciting projects for their clients.

An opportunity you don’t want to miss, you could have the chance to work on the biggest Azure project in South Africa

This role will include:

Develop software and applications using C#, ASP.NET and Client side technologies.

Mentoring Junior and Intermediate developers

Collaborating with developers, account managers, projects manager

Performing on project schedules

Design understanding

Innovate new solutions and keeping up with current and new emerging technologies

You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

C# and .NET framework

NET

Angular

Knowledge of SQL Server

HTML, JQuery or Java Script

The position offers:

Flexible working hours

Engaging Projects

Travel Opportunities

Medical Aid and Pension

Incentives!

This is a chance to enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:

Email your updated CV to (email address) or call me on (contact number).

I look forward to speaking!

Learn more/Apply for this position