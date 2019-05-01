Senior .NET Specialist – Northern Suburbs

May 1, 2019

Cape Town

Interested in joining a team of developers who create cutting-edge software?

Our client, who is a leading and innovative organisation in the technical field, is in need of a Senior .NET Specialist in Cape Town. The right candidate will excel in both team environments as well as independently.

Duties will include:

  • Develop and maintain Web and Desktop applications
  • Version control discipline for software releases
  • Maintain all source code
  • Mobile development is advantageous
  • Follow formal software engineering practice
  • Experience with clients and meeting client expectations
  • Communicating at a management level
  • Meeting customer software requirements and develop software applications and programs to spec

Desired languages and tech stack:

  • .NET
  • C#
  • Azure
  • JAVASCRIPT
  • MVC
  • Angular
  • SQL

Some perks you’ll enjoy:

  • Free lunch
  • New tech
  • Modern office
  • Casual dress code
  • Rapid career progression
  • Remote Work

