Senior Software Developer .NET

You will join a successful development team in Cape Town working on a mature, work flow-driven application, used by major resource companies and government agencies across 28 different countries.

You would join an established and engaging team that has embarked on an exciting journey of developing Web-based APIs to deliver our product, which is then consumed by the client-side modules we are building using Angular 2.

Personal Skills

We work well with “go-getters” and place a high value on strong interpersonal skills and passion so you must be:

willing to learn & take on new challenges

able to work in a dynamic, changing environment

driven to deliver best of breed solutions

able to take ownership, understand urgency & drive

a solid communicator (verbal and written)

Technical Experience

Software design & implementation using OOP techniques

Application development within the web environment

ASP.Net and C#/VB.Net [legacy code maintained in VB.Net]

Structured Query Language

Working knowledge of HTML & CSS

Working knowledge of JavaScript (Knockout/Angular/jQuery are advantageous)

Working in a Scrum team on large enterprise systems

Beneficial Skills to have

Visual Studio 2010 or later

MS SQL Server 2008R2 or later

IIS 6 or later

Case management

Version control

GIS an advantage (specifically Esri’s ArcGIS for Server)

