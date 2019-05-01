Senior Software Developer .NET
You will join a successful development team in Cape Town working on a mature, work flow-driven application, used by major resource companies and government agencies across 28 different countries.
You would join an established and engaging team that has embarked on an exciting journey of developing Web-based APIs to deliver our product, which is then consumed by the client-side modules we are building using Angular 2.
Personal Skills
We work well with “go-getters” and place a high value on strong interpersonal skills and passion so you must be:
- willing to learn & take on new challenges
- able to work in a dynamic, changing environment
- driven to deliver best of breed solutions
- able to take ownership, understand urgency & drive
- a solid communicator (verbal and written)
Technical Experience
- Software design & implementation using OOP techniques
- Application development within the web environment
- ASP.Net and C#/VB.Net [legacy code maintained in VB.Net]
- Structured Query Language
- Working knowledge of HTML & CSS
- Working knowledge of JavaScript (Knockout/Angular/jQuery are advantageous)
- Working in a Scrum team on large enterprise systems
Beneficial Skills to have
- Visual Studio 2010 or later
- MS SQL Server 2008R2 or later
- IIS 6 or later
- Case management
- Version control
- GIS an advantage (specifically Esri’s ArcGIS for Server)
If you would like to be considered for this exciting opportunity, please get in touch by sending your updated CV to (email address) to arrange a confidential phone call.
Good luck with your application!