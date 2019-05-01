Software Developer (.NET)
The successful candidate will form part of a growing software development team and will be responsible for designing, developing and testing new and existing software applications for a number of clients within the insurance/finance sector.
The role will include building and maintaining relationships with clients and providing recommendations and solutions based on analyses and integration of the client’s business requirements.
You must be a logical thinker, and able to manage your own time and performance as this opportunity will be based on client site with the potential to work remotely after passing probation. The client currently has vacancies in both Pretoria/JHB and Cape Town and will consider applicants from both regions.
Key Responsibilities:
- Designing, implementing and managing software programs
- Researching, testing, documenting and evaluating new programs
- Gathering requirements and suggesting adaptations to optimise system performance
- Identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications
- Writing, modifying, debugging and implementing efficient code
- Determining operational practicality
- Developing quality assurance procedures
- Deploying software tools, processes and metrics
- Maintaining and upgrading existing systems
- Training users
Technical requirements:
- Grade 12
- Applicable IT Qualification (beneficial)
- Web application development 4+ year’s industry experience
- Strong SQL skills
- JavaScript development skills
- CSS and HTML skills
- Angular experience or similar (beneficial)
- Amazon Web Services expertise (desirable)
- Understanding of API integration such as REST / XML
Other requirements:
- A passion for coding and programming
- Knowledge and a keen interest in computer systems and the latest technologies
- The ability to learn new technologies quickly
- Positive attitude towards team work and project management skills
- The ability to communicate complex procedures to other colleagues
- Good communication skills – both written and verbal (English)
- Be an analytical thinker
- Attention to detail and desire to probe further into data
- Coping under pressure and effective time management
- Commercial and business awareness
If you’d like to be considered for this, or any other available .NET positions, email your updated CV to (email address) to arrange a confidential chat.
If you have not heard back from us within 2 weeks of your application, please consider your application as unsuccessful at this time.
Good luck with your application.