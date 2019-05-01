Software Developer (.NET)

The successful candidate will form part of a growing software development team and will be responsible for designing, developing and testing new and existing software applications for a number of clients within the insurance/finance sector.

The role will include building and maintaining relationships with clients and providing recommendations and solutions based on analyses and integration of the client’s business requirements.

You must be a logical thinker, and able to manage your own time and performance as this opportunity will be based on client site with the potential to work remotely after passing probation. The client currently has vacancies in both Pretoria/JHB and Cape Town and will consider applicants from both regions.

Key Responsibilities:

Designing, implementing and managing software programs

Researching, testing, documenting and evaluating new programs

Gathering requirements and suggesting adaptations to optimise system performance

Identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications

Writing, modifying, debugging and implementing efficient code

Determining operational practicality

Developing quality assurance procedures

Deploying software tools, processes and metrics

Maintaining and upgrading existing systems

Training users

Technical requirements:

Grade 12

Applicable IT Qualification (beneficial)

Web application development 4+ year’s industry experience

Strong SQL skills

JavaScript development skills

CSS and HTML skills

Angular experience or similar (beneficial)

Amazon Web Services expertise (desirable)

Understanding of API integration such as REST / XML

Other requirements:

A passion for coding and programming

Knowledge and a keen interest in computer systems and the latest technologies

The ability to learn new technologies quickly

Positive attitude towards team work and project management skills

The ability to communicate complex procedures to other colleagues

Good communication skills – both written and verbal (English)

Be an analytical thinker

Attention to detail and desire to probe further into data

Coping under pressure and effective time management

Commercial and business awareness

