Comic Con Africa partners with CHOC

In honour of National Superhero Day – observed globally on 28 April – Reed Exhibitions Africa and ReedPOP has announced CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation as the official charity partner for Comic Con Africa 2019.

Now in its 24th year, National Superhero Day was started by Marvel Comics’ employees as a day to honour superheroes, both real and fictional.

“For 40 years, CHOC has been providing comprehensive, countrywide support for children with cancer and their families. It is the only organisation in the country that provides such a holistic service. As the organisers of Comic Con Africa, we could not think of a more suitable charity to partner with,” says Carol Weaving, MD of Reed Exhibition.

Comic Con Africa is also inspired by the important and courageous work CHOC does throughout our country, to provide care and support to children and teens living with cancer and their families; to raise awareness around early detection; support healthcare professionals and turn treatment facilities into child-friendly environments. These behaviours are just some of what CHOC hopes to impart, by educating audiences about the role that individuals can play.

For Comic Con Africa, the men and women of CHOC are, themselves, superheroes.

“This year CHOC celebrates 40 years of existence and we are very excited to be involved with Comic Con Africa. We look forward to continuing to make a difference in the lives of real-life superheroes, the children and teens fighting cancer – making this journey not only easier for them but their families as well,” says Carl Queiros, CEO of CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation SA.

Comic Con Africa will be held from 21 – 24 September 2019, at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.