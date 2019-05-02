Senior QA Engineer

PURPOSE:

Responsible for the planning, analysis, design and execution of the testing effort, including defect management in Automation.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Test case / script generation and review

– Identify what to test by translating functional and business requirement

– Identify and document key test scenarios

– Document or automate the test cases

– Determine the prerequisites

– Determine the test criteria

– Record the expected results

– Review final test cases with test lead

– Obtain sign-off

Test prerequisites compilation

– Identify required test materials

– Obtain test material e.g. test data

– Identify required test environment

– Ensure test environment setup

– Prepare test results pack for results recording and sign-off

Test execution and recording

– Follow the written test case / specification or execute the automated scripts / test suites

– Record test results

– Compare actual results against expected results or review automation run results and debug any script failures

– Record pass/fail status of each test case

– Report, record and assign defects identified

– Retest/rerun and update on fixed defects

– Execute/run regression tests

– Maintain the test environments

Maintenance of high quality and accuracy

– Understand the application under test and ensure that it meets the necessary expectations as defined by business

– Ensure Quality Assurance of all testing activities

– Maintain test documentation to reflect current system operations

– Identify opportunities for continuous improvement

– Support improvement of testing process and initiatives

– Continued maintenance and upkeep of the automated scripts

Test status updates

– Provide feedback to the development team and ensure work is carried out

– Inform management of any negative trends in the quality of software in pre and post production

– Provide estimates and feedback to the Team Lead for project scheduling purposes

– Ensure effective communication with key stakeholders

– Prepare and maintain test tracking report

Test closure activities

– Ensure test completion

– Handover test artefatcs

– Participate in project retrospectives

– Archive test work products

QUALIFICATIONS:

– IT related degree

– ISTQB Foundation Level

– ISTQB Agile

EXPERIENCE:

– Manual testing

– SQL

– Automation scripting

– Retail

– Agile

– SAP (beneficial)

– Google Suite

– Functional Testing

– Systems Testing

– Performance Testing

– Security Testing

– Usability Testing

