Senior QA Engineer

PURPOSE:
Responsible for the planning, analysis, design and execution of the testing effort, including defect management in Automation.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:
Test case / script generation and review
– Identify what to test by translating functional and business requirement
– Identify and document key test scenarios
– Document or automate the test cases
– Determine the prerequisites
– Determine the test criteria
– Record the expected results
– Review final test cases with test lead
– Obtain sign-off
Test prerequisites compilation
– Identify required test materials
– Obtain test material e.g. test data
– Identify required test environment
– Ensure test environment setup
– Prepare test results pack for results recording and sign-off
Test execution and recording
– Follow the written test case / specification or execute the automated scripts / test suites
– Record test results
– Compare actual results against expected results or review automation run results and debug any script failures
– Record pass/fail status of each test case
– Report, record and assign defects identified
– Retest/rerun and update on fixed defects
– Execute/run regression tests
– Maintain the test environments
Maintenance of high quality and accuracy
– Understand the application under test and ensure that it meets the necessary expectations as defined by business
– Ensure Quality Assurance of all testing activities
– Maintain test documentation to reflect current system operations
– Identify opportunities for continuous improvement
– Support improvement of testing process and initiatives
– Continued maintenance and upkeep of the automated scripts
Test status updates
– Provide feedback to the development team and ensure work is carried out
– Inform management of any negative trends in the quality of software in pre and post production
– Provide estimates and feedback to the Team Lead for project scheduling purposes
– Ensure effective communication with key stakeholders
– Prepare and maintain test tracking report
Test closure activities
– Ensure test completion
– Handover test artefatcs
– Participate in project retrospectives
– Archive test work products
QUALIFICATIONS:
– IT related degree
– ISTQB Foundation Level
– ISTQB Agile
EXPERIENCE:
– Manual testing
– SQL
– Automation scripting
– Retail
– Agile
– SAP (beneficial)
– Google Suite
– Functional Testing
– Systems Testing
– Performance Testing
– Security Testing
– Usability Testing